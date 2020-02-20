Augustine Asset Management Inc. Takes $195,000 Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VEDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE VEDL opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Vedanta Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

