Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 509,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 70,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

