Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 316 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

