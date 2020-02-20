Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 324,471 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

