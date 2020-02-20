Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 175,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 256,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

