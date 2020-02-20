Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,492,253 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.90% of Wix.Com worth $482,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

WIX opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.