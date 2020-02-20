Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 158,215 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.19% of Albemarle worth $324,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.84.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.