Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 53,738 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 0.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $724,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,839 shares of company stock valued at $47,004,930 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $315.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $318.25.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

