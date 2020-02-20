Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 348,403 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.83% of Netflix worth $2,602,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $386.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $389.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

