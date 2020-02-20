Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,385,883 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $656,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of BIDU opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

