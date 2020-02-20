Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $444,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.