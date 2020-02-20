Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $288.68 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $288,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $169.95 on Thursday. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

