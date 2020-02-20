Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $519.28 Million Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.45% of Zillow Group worth $519,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 45,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,773,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,556. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

