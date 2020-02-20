Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,193,617 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.64% of Wayfair worth $558,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 178.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 53.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.42.

Shares of W opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

