Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,589,054 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Spotify comprises approximately 3.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of Spotify worth $3,248,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 990.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $45,446,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spotify by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Spotify by 69.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

