Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 27,260 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of ABIOMED worth $463,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 66,932.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,605 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $21,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in ABIOMED by 502.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

ABMD stock opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $185.46. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $362.29.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

