Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 297,215 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297,215 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $913,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $152.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.19. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $99.77 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.