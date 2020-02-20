Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,287,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.14.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $614.88 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $618.57. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

