Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.39% of Lendingtree worth $409,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $330.86 on Thursday. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.63, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.