Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 235,063 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,063 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.63% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $644,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,261,000 after buying an additional 955,840 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

