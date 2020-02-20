Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 360,493 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,493 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of TD Ameritrade worth $358,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMTD stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.