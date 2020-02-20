Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 426,007 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,203,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,007 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $515,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SCI stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

