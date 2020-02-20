Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 427,644 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.57% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $277,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 454,784 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

JEF opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

