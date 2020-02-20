Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 873,038 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873,038 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises approximately 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.00% of MarketAxess worth $1,145,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $341.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.31 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

