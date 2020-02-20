Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,419,000 after buying an additional 261,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

