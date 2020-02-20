Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $400.81 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.01 and a 200 day moving average of $332.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

