Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 45,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

