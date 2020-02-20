Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,266 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.