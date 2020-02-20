Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,228 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 171.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

ECH stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

