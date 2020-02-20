Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

IYR opened at $98.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

