Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

