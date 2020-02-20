Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,035 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $53,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $213.12 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

