Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock worth $13,829,763. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

