Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 573,783 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,202,000 after buying an additional 526,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

JNPR stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

