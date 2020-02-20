Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $833.49 million, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.