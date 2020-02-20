Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

