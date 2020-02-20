Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

