Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

