Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 489,793 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 713.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,793 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 156,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

