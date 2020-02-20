Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.