Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

