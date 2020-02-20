Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,495 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verisign by 172.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.93. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.84 and a 12 month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

