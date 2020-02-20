Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,999 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

