Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,284 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ResMed by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

NYSE RMD opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,670.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

