Banco Santander S.A. Sells 516,926 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,926 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,979,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,868,000 after acquiring an additional 721,461 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

