Banco Santander S.A. Sells 79,865 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,865 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $131.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.