Banco Santander S.A. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 155,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

