Barclays Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) to Equal Weight

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 378,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 88.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

