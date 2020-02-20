Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.