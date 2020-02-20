Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 505,509 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

